Saturday March 7, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto, cut short his trip in Kiambu County to rush to the funeral of the late Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to his Harambee House office.





This comes even as investigations into his cold-blooded murder points at Ruto’s office.





Speaking at Maria Immaculata Church, Kiamumbi in Kiambu County today, Ruto informed the audience that he would be joining his officer's family in his final send-off.





"I am grateful for being here.”





“However, accept my apologies, I won't stay long.”





“I am rushing to the burial of one of my officers who passed away.”





“I will come back at a later date to pray with you," Ruto stated.





The DP was accompanied by MPs Nixon Korir (Lang'ata), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira) and Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika.





At Kiambu, the DP donated Ksh1.5 million towards the construction of a multi-purpose hall, to be used by children in the area. Gachagua, Korir and Kihika all donated Ksh 50,000 each.





The DP also promised to buy a bus for the church.





"I will send government officials to follow up on the construction of the hall.”





“I have listened to your lamentations and I will take my time to plan and come back with a school bus for the children," he promised.





Yesterday, Ruto, through Chief of Staff, Ken Osinde, issued a statement challenging details of the CCTV footage that was aired by DCI George Kinoti, linking his office to Kenei’s murder.





