Friday March 6, 2020 - The office of Deputy President William Ruto has issued a statement regarding the CCTV footage that was aired by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti.





In a statement signed by the Deputy President's Chief of Staff, Ken Osinde, the DP refuted the narrative going around that former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa had stayed at his office for over an hour.





"According to the CCTV footage. Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and his accomplices were inside the building from 9:38:29 to 10:02:37 -as confirmed by the CCTV aired at the DCI offices today.”





"The rest of the time, the CCTV played at the DCI shows their movement outside the office," the statement reads in part.





Kinoti had invited journalists to his office and shared several video files retrieved from Harambee House Annex surveillance cameras, showing Echesa's movements at the DP's office.





The video showed that the suspicious activity at the office complex lasted for 1 hour 22 minutes.





However, Ruto went on to distance himself from the entire spectacle, stating that there had been a major violation of security protocol.





"The entry into the office of the Deputy President that was aided by some security officers was a breach of security," the press release further reads.





He disclosed that he was the one who had authorized his security team to handover the footage to Kinoti's team upon request.





It was Commissioner of Police Joseph Rono, head of Security at Harambee House Annex, who first reported that the late Sergeant Kenei had failed to report for duty on February 19.





During his presser, Kinoti went ahead to further demonstrate how Kenei, who was attached to DP Ruto's office could not have committed suicide as earlier speculated.





He argued that he was almost convinced that Kenei committed suicide, but upon investigation, he came up with evidence proving he was murdered.





The Kenyan DAILY POST