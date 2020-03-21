_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 21, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto and ODM Leader, Raila Odinga, yesterday spent time together to the utter surprise of many.





The duo led a host of parliamentarians to the home of Jubilee Party Secretary-General Rafael Tuju, who is recuperating after undergoing treatment in the UK following the grisly road accident.





Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja were among the leaders present during the visit.





After images of Ruto and Raila at the same place made way online, Kenyans could not help but wonder the last time the duo was seen together, taking note of the political tension that has existed between the two in the recent past.





Political activities around the Building Bridges Initiatives and the current state of the economy, including allegations of corruption, has had the two fiercely criticise the other.





However, were brought together by the need to wish the CS a quick recovery.





The two followed in the footsteps of several other leaders who have paid Tuju a visit to wish him well at his Karen home.





The two leaders honoured the national directive of not shaking hands as the country strives to curb the spread of Coronavirus.





Seen to greet each other, DP Ruto and Raila employed the Japanese 'Namaste' salutation- closed hands accompanied by a bow.



