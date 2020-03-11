_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Wednesday March 11, 2020 - Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti has made a special request to the US regarding the ongoing probe into the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s office before his death.





According to reports, Kinoti requested the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in Nairobi to join the investigations after claiming that the matter has been politicized too much.





Kinoti is seeking to have FBI carry out a parallel investigation in the matter largely because a US national is also a party in the matter.





“Kinoti wants an independent probe, not just to vindicate his homicide detectives who have concluded it was murder, but also to get those behind it," reports stated.





The American, Koziowski Stanley Bruno, served as a director of Eco Advanced Technologies LLC, which was to get a tender to supply firearms in the fraudulent Ksh39 billion scandal that former Sports CS Rashid Echesa is roped in.





Kenya has enjoyed a close relations with the FBI with the latest partnership coming in the form an initiative aimed at building the investigative capacity of a country “on the frontlines of terrorism”.





The country was chosen by the US as the site for the first US-funded Joint Terrorism Task Force that will be outside America.





The announcement came after President Uhuru Kenyatta and his US counterpart Donald Trump held a meeting at the beginning of February 2020.





In a press conference last Thursday, Kinoti disputed claims that Kenei committed suicide, arguing that the note found next to him did not bear his handwriting.





The development comes after Kinoti flew to the US to attend the FBI high-powered National Executive Institute (NEI) training program.





The three-week program is considered the bureau's premier executive training program and exclusively caters to heads of various security agencies. Kinoti is the only security chief from Africa selected to take part in this year's edition.





International participants are only invited by FBI legal attachés in US embassies around the world. Kinoti's involvement was confirmed by the US Embassy in Nairobi.



