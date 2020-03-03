Tuesday, March 3, 2020- Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko is still calling the shots at City Hall despite handing key county functions to the National Government.





This is after Sonko fired Nairobi County Health Chief Officer Dr. Washington Makodingo and two CECs –Pauline Kahiga (Finance) and Winfred Gathangu (Agriculture)





Their sacking was announced through a public notice published on a local daily indicating that the three had ceased being employees of the County Government of Nairobi.





Dr. Makodingo welcomed the National government’s move to take over the running of Nairobi County stating that Sonko's reign had caused many city hall employees a lot of suffering in the form of harassment from hired goons.





“ I have suffered, I no longer have a social life. Goons recently raided my office and vowed to kick me out.





“They told me I was not needed here and threatened to cause bodily harm. I reported the matter to the police because, with the history of violence in this office, you cannot take things for granted ,” Makodingo said last week.





Sonko is still the County boss despite transferring some of his mandate to the national government as the transfer will become official after 21 days.





