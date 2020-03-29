_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 29, 2020-

The Government of Russia has announced that a Coronavirus vaccine will be available to global citizens in the coming few months.





Announcing on Saturday, the Russian Federal Medical-Biology Agency(FMBA) estimated a ready vaccine for COVID-19 in 11 months.





The agency said the initial prototype vaccine will have the test results released by June.





An official from the agency Veronika Skvortsova said the second batch might be complete between July and September 2020.

"The second phase is planned to be completed by the beginning of the third quarter of 2020," said Ms. Skvortsova.





To develop a medically viable vaccine in all the phases, it may take 11 months. The research organisation is said to have created three prototype vaccines.

Currently, over 20 vaccines are being developed. One of the tests in the US did a human trial, as opposed to the normal animal-trial.