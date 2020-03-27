_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 27, 2020 - Sherlyne Anyango, an employee of Royal Media services, has turned into a full blown socialite, leaving a section of Netizens wondering whether SK Macharia employs slay queen bimbos.





Anyango spends most of her time including office hours splashing mouth watering photos and videos showing off her big booty and voluptuous curves.





She works at Royal Media services as a producer and she has all the characteristics of a socialite.





Ever since she started posting thirst traps on social media, her lifestyle has drastically changed with rumours rife that she might have landed a loaded sponsor somewhere since most young ladies like her use Instagram as an avenue to market their bodies to potential sponsors.





See the juicy thirst traps that she has been splashing, including videos dancing pantiless.





















































See the naughty videos she posts.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST

>