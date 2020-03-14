_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday, March 14, 2020 -A rogue pastor is trending for the wrong reasons after he was caught on camera misleading his brainwashed congregants.





The fake preacher, who takes advantage of his foolish followers, ordered them to drink his urine, claiming it’s anointed.





Photos shared online shows the congregants lining to drink the “anointed” urine which the pastor claimed is possible of healing incurable diseases.





See the pics.



























