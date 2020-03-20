_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday March 20, 2020- Revered social media crusader and blogger, Robert Alai, has been arrested for reportedly spreading fake news about Coronavirus.





Alai was pounced by detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) outside his offices in Nairobi on Friday.





According to DCI, Alai will be charged with publishing false and calculated information that could result in a panic – infringing on section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act of 2018.





Section 23 says “a person who knowingly publishes information that is false in print, broadcast, data over a computer system, that is calculated or results in panic, chaos, or violence among citizens of the Republic, or which is likely to discredit the reputation of a person commits an offence.





Alai has been publishing information even accusing the government of lying about Coronavirus deaths in Kenya.





Early this week, Alai wrote on his Twitter page that a Chinese man died of Coronavirus in Mombasa and government urged doctors in the area to keep quiet on the matter.



