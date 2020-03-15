_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 15, 2020- These armed thugs tried to rob a supermarket cashier but things didn’t go according to plan.





It appears their proverbial 40 days had run out after they were busted by a no nonsense cop.





Just as they were about to stash the money in the bag from the counter, a cop popped in and shot one of the thugs on the arm before disarming them.





It turns out they had a toy gun after the cop said ‘mine is real’ after shooting one of the thug on the arm.





Watch the video below.



