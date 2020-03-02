Monday, March 2, 2020 - Pop star turned fashion and beauty icon, Rihanna, has shared these eye-popping photos of herself promoting her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty, and men are drooling.
Rihanna, 32, was pictured flaunting her killer curves in a range of lace lingerie, featuring a floral-embellished underwear set and a low-cut corset and she is all shades of sexy.
She recently split with her Saudi billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, and you can imagine what he’s missing.
See the photos below.
