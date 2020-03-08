_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 8, 2020- Mathira MP, Rigathi Gachagua has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his stooges to stop lying to ODM party leader, Raila Odinga that he can get support from Mt Kenya region.





Former Jubilee Party Vice chairman, David Murathe and aging Central Organisation of Trade Union Secretary General, Francis Atwoli have been lying to Raila Odinga that he will get the populous Kikuyu vote during the 2022 presidential election.





But speaking on Saturday Gachagua said Raila Odinga will never win the hearts of people of the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.





The outspoken MP said Atwoli and Murathe should quit sugar-coating the truth to Raila and tell him point blank that he is unacceptable in Central Kenya.





Gachagua further said the Kikuyu community should be respected and that the region was in support of President Uhuru Kenyatta in all matters except anything to do with the former premier.





"Francis Atwoli and David Murathe should stop lying to Raila Odinga. He is unacceptable to the people of Mt Kenya, come rain, come shine," Gachagua said.



