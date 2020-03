Long story short, Christians in Kenya must wake up from spiritual sleep and say enough is enough. They should not allow conmen in the name of men of God, to steal from them in exchange of blessings. If you must give, just give what the Holy book requires of you, an offering. If your needs are too much, please don’t give pastor and starve your children, God will punish you. Don’t give everything – including your rent and the school fees of your children – just to make your pastor happy. God created you and he understands your needs.