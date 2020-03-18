_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 18, 2020 – There was drama in both the National Assembly and the Senate after it emerged that some of the members traveled from London to Kenya in the same flight as Coronavirus patient number four.





Endebes MP, Robert Pukose, alerted the House that the matter should be treated with utmost seriousness following the latest update that confirmed that a citizen who was on the same flight as the legislators had tested positive for Covid-19.





"The commissioner just arrived from London.”





“For the sake of the health of the MPs, I ask you to order him to leave.”





“This is a serious matter," Pukose stated in the heated House session.





It forced Speakers of both Houses to order the suspected members out of the chambers and to quarantine themselves for 14 days.





The members of parliament have since been revealed as Adan Keynan (Eldas), Naomi Shaban (Taita Taveta), and two members of the Senate identified as George Khaniri (Vihiga) and Aaron Cheruyiot (Kericho).





