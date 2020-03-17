_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 17, 2020 - Brace yourself for a referendum soon, the chairman of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) task force Yusuf Haji has told Kenyans.





Speaking during an interview, Haji, who is also the Garissa Senator, said a plebiscite was inevitable if the dominant proposals from the public now before a team of experts are to be implemented.





Careful not to pre-empt the final report, he said that in the event that a referendum is among the recommendations, they would not indicate when the country would hold it.





“It would be upon the principals to decide when they want this done,” he said.





Mr. Haji said a majority of those who appeared before the task force preferred an extended Executive, want more punitive measures to deal with convicted graft suspects and also a panacea for divisive elections.



President Uhuru Kenyatta, who, with ODM leader Raila Odinga, created the team following their political truce in March 2018, will receive an interim BBI report as soon as next month.





He said a team of lawyers was working on a legislative framework for issues that do need a referendum to be implemented.





The Haji-led team is holed up in a Nairobi hotel, where it is writing the report following the conclusion of the validation sessions last week.





The task force runs until June, when it is expected to clo se shop. “We are within schedule and will be ready before the end of June,” Mr. Haji said.





At the same time, Haji condemned the toxic BBI rallies led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, saying that is not what BBI was intended for.





“We are not happy when rallies turn into shouting matches.”





“We are against any form of polarization that will interfere with cohesion in the country,” he said.





Deputy President William Ruto has been opposed to referendum from day one and has often sabotaged BBI rallies.





