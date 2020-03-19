_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, March 19, 2020 - Some criminal elements are taking advantage of the Coronavirus pandemic to steal from unsuspecting Kenyans, police have warned.





These thugs are donating spiked face masks to travelers who then fall asleep and lose their valuables while on transit to their destination.





Consequently, Kenyans have been warned not to accept face masks from strangers.





This alarm was raised by Busia Deputy Commissioner, Joseph Onyango, after a number of incidents along the Busia-Kisumu highway.





So far, Kenya has recorded seven confirmed cases of the disease and all the patients contracted the virus outside the country.





Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that face masks are only needed by health workers attending to people suspected to be infected.





Instead, the WHO has urged people to use soap and water to wash hands or an alcohol-based sanitizer to keep the virus at bay.



