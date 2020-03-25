_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 25, 2020 - Residents of Narok County are a worried lot after police arrested a woman suspected to have Coronavirus.





The lady defied the Government’s directive to self-quarantine following a recent trip from Sweden.





According to reports, the woman decided to hold a get-together party at her home in Lenana Estate in Narok, which was attended by her family and friends in total disregard of the Government’s directive.





The woman, who is a pastor, received a call from officers at the airport who asked her to self-isolate.





The police took her to Narok Hospital where she was placed under a forced 15-day quarantine after which she will face legal charges for endangering the lives of others.





The woman is said to have exhibited signs and symptoms of the Covid-19 virus.





Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, announced on March 17th, 2020 that Kenyans who fail to self-quarantine after landing in the country will be charged.





Kagwe stated that the Public Health Act invoked should be treated seriously and explained that travellers arriving in the country will be compelled to swear a legal document.





"When the Public Health Act has been invoked, quarantine is not a voluntary measure, it is a mandated measure that can lead to a fine and a jail sentence,"





"This measure at the airport is going to be instituted by making those entering the country swear a legal document that they will comply with what they are supposed to do," Kagwe warned.



