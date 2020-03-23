_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 23, 2020 – Coronavirus fears have left Kenyans worried after a man collapsed and died after coughing for some time in a Mombasa bound bus on Sunday.





According to a police report from Mtito Andei Police Station OB number 03/23/3/2020, the driver of the Chania Cool bus, Charles Mburu, reported that upon arriving at Taleh Hotel along Mombasa Road, one passenger by the name Fredrick Mwakima, 30, began coughing.





"He collapsed and passed on.”





“Public officers in Kibwezi are making arrangements to remove the body and fumigate the bus," the report noted.





It is not clear what killed him but coughing has been listed as a major symptom of viral infections including coronavirus.





Kenya has already confirmed 15 coronavirus cases, with the Government laying down strict measures to curb its spread.





A post-mortem will be done on the man to ascertain the cause of death.



