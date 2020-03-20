_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Position: Human Resource atachee
Monthly Stipend payable: Kshs.7,000
Job description
In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from continuing Bachelor’s Degree students for its three (3) months (May to July 2020) Industrial Attachment programme.
The programme aims at providing the Youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization in partial fulfillment of their degree programme. The opportunities are open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following discipline: Human Resource
Qualifications
- Be a
Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 34 years
- Should
be a continuing student pursuing a first Degree (Undergraduate) from a
recognized University and in their third or
fourth year of study
- Should
have a valid introduction letter from the university
- Must
be available full time for the three months’ duration of the program
How to apply
Click here to apply The deadline for application is Sunday 5th April 2020. ONLY selected candidates will be contacted. The Authority does not charge any fee for this process.
If selected, candidates will be required to submit proof of a valid Personal Accident Insurance Cover, copies of KRA PIN certificate, NHIF, NSSF, ID card and Bank Account details.
Loading...
Post a Comment