_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Position: Supply Chain Management attachee

Monthly Stipend payable: Kshs.7,000

Job description

In support of the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, KRA is seeking applications from continuing Bachelor’s Degree students for its three (3) months (May to July 2020) Industrial Attachment programme.

The programme aims at providing the Youth an opportunity to acquire practical aspects of their respective areas of specialization in partial fulfillment of their degree programme. The opportunities are open within the various Support Services departments of the Authority in the following discipline: Supply Chain Management.

Qualifications

Be a Kenyan Citizen aged between 20 and 34 years

Should be a continuing student pursuing a first Degree (Undergraduate) from a recognized University and in their third or fourth year of study

Should have a valid introduction letter from the university

Must be available full time for the three months’ duration of the program

How to apply

Click here to apply The deadline for application is Sunday 5th April 2020 . ONLY selected candidates will be contacted. The Authority does not charge any fee for this process.