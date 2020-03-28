_________________________________________________________________________

Saturday March 28, 2020 - Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi has reached out to Kenyans and his Kilifi County residents, asking them to forgive him for violating President Uhuru Kenyatta's self-quarantine directive to those who had traveled from abroad.





According to reports, Saburi regretted his actions as he continues to receive treatment for the virus.





“I am very remorseful for bringing anxiety on Coronavirus spread in Kilifi County and the entire country and hope that people will find a heart to forgive me.”





“I am a responsible person.”





“I am a leader, a family man and a mentor to many.”





“I did not do this on purpose," Saburi defended himself.





The father of three further warned Kenyans that Coronavirus was real, urging them to adhere to the measures stipulated by the government to curb the spread of the disease.





"Coronavirus is real.”





“I call upon people to take precaution seriously,” Saburi warned while affirming that he bore the blame for spreading the virus in Kilifi, which was marked as a hot spot by Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.





He further defended himself again, arguing that he was a responsible leader focused on delivering for his people.





Saburi tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) after undergoing tests on Sunday, March 22, as he stares at a jail term or fine for allegedly refusing to self-isolate after arriving in the country from Germany via Amsterdam on March 6.





He is alleged to have had over 121 contacts since he returned with the virus from Germany.





The Kenyan DAILY POST