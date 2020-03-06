_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 6, 2020 -Tanzanian singer, Ray C, was once one of the most sought after artists in East Africa.





She ruled the airwaves with her soothing voice and sexy body before hard drugs destroyed her music career and almost wrecked her life.





The light skinned singer may have exited from the music scene but she is still among the sexiest female artists in East Africa.





Look at these latest juicy photos that she splashed on her Instagram page.







