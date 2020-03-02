Monday March 2, 2020 - Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) raided the house of former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, on Monday where they arrested him.





The detectives arrested the former CS after they found out that he purchased a brand new Toyota Land cruiser fraudulently.





Before the DCI detectives stormed his house in Karen, Echesa denied the a chance to access his house and they had to jump over





The detectives were searching for documents relating to the multi-billion fraud case facing Echesa.





Echesa alongside Daniel Oyoo, Clifford Okoth, and Kennedy Oyoo are accused of defrauding an international firm in a deal worth over Sh 39 billion





On February 17th, they were arraigned in court and charged with conspiring to perform, making a document without authority, obtaining money by pretence, attempting to commit a felony and uttering a false document.





They all denied the charges and are out on a Sh 1 million cash bail.



