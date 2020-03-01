



Sunday March 1, 2020 - ODM leader Raila Odinga’s BBI plans for Mt. Kenya did not go as he had planned.





This is after he strained to address the BBI rally in Meru because of a hoarse voice.

As he spoke, his voice kept on fading away as the podium charged.





"…nashindawa na sauti... lakini jana nilikuja hapa nikalala hapa..nilikuja na vijana. Wakaniambia baba hapa Meru nobody can stop reggae..," he said.





Raila took the microphone and started inviting other leaders who had accompanied him to the rally to speak after his voice betrayed him.





The former Prime Minister was dressed in a unique-designed green, white and orange patterned shirt paired with navy blue trousers and black shoes.





Earlier, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Elgeyo Marakwet Kipchumba Murkomen stormed out of the BBI rally in Meru.





The leaders, who were accompanied by Chuka-Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene, left when EALA MP Mpuru Aburi was speaking.





The Mt Kenya region has presented a 10-point demand to the Building Bridges Initiative task force.





Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia read the resolutions during a BBI rally at Kinoru Stadium in Meru on Saturday.





Kimemia is the chairman of the Mt Kenya governors' caucus.





The Kenyan DAILY POST