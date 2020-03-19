_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Thursday March 19, 2020 - A Mombasa-based businessman on Wednesday, hosted a dinner party for African Union envoy, Raila Odinga, where the two discussed national political issues.





Investment banker and philanthropist, Suleiman Shahbal, tweeted that he met the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader at Kilua, Mombasa County.





"It was a pleasure to host Odinga for dinner at Kilua, Mombasa County.”





“We discussed matters of national issues, BBI, the referendum and the way forward for Mombasa County.”





“An interesting evening," Shahbal stated as the two shared pictures of the evening.





However, a picture of the two shaking hands caught the attention of Kenyans, many questioning whether Odinga was aware of the government's guidelines on preventing the spread of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19).





Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, while confirming Kenya's seventh Coronavirus case, reiterated on the need to self-isolate, avoid contact and hand washing and avoiding handshake as much as possible.





On Wednesday, Raila’s PA, Dennis Onyango, revealed that Raila was adhering to the Government's directive to minimize interactions in the wake of Covid-19, adding that he was in the safety of his residence, executing his mandate as the leader of the ODM party, and his responsibility to Kenyans.





"Raila has significantly scaled down his physical interactions with people in line with the government's and his own call to Kenyans," Onyango stated.





He also added that Odinga had taken a break from BBI matters, stating that the threat facing the nation was being given adequate priority.







"Right now we are focused on doing our best to help the country manage the immediate threat of the virus. BBI had its time and will have its time," Onyango stated.





Kenyans weighed in on the debate, giving their opinions on Odinga's meeting amid the Covid-19 outbreak.





"In midst of a serious crisis you are still on politics.”





“Wrong timing.”





“The mood is not right.”





“Please lead by example by social distancing and avoiding the handshake.”





“We are in unusual times where the whole world is virtually on lockdown," Mohammed Hersi cried out.





"So you didn't discuss the real challenge.”





“The Coronavirus outbreak," Eddy Okelo wondered.



