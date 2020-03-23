_________________________________________________________________________

MARCH 23, 2020.



RAILA ODINGA COMPLYING WITH GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES ON CORONAVIRUS:





Hon Raila Odinga has been strictly complying with the directives issued by the Government since the first case of the Coronavirus was reported in the country on Friday, 13th March

2020.





He has suspended travels outside the country, public gatherings and meetings. Mr. Odinga has been operating mostly from home while transacting official business online. In addition, he has since suspended operations at his Capitol Hill offices to minimise human traffic to the office.





Upon suspending physical operations of his Capitol Hill offices, and in order to minimise crowding, Mr. Odinga made a low-key visit to Mombasa mid last week for a few days of rest, where he stayed in his house.





During the Mombasa visit, Mr. Odinga did not meet with any of the leaders of the Coastal counties or their deputies, except the Deputy Governor of Mombasa County Dr. William Kingi. He DID NOT MEET the Deputy Governor of Kilifi County.





Mr. Odinga appeals to the public to treat reports indicating otherwise as lies and malice. He appeals to Kenyans to treat such reports as the work of people who have failed to comprehend the magnitude of the challenge the nation is facing and instead find pleasure in abusing social media platforms to spread misinformation to cause fear and panic, a trend the State must arrest urgently.





As the State makes frantic and commendable efforts to secure the country, Mr. Odinga appeals to Kenyans to continue obeying directives from the Government including frequently washing their hands, staying away from crowded places including places of worship, streets and bars, staying at home and relying on factual information that the Ministry of Health is providing on a daily basis.



