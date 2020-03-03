



Wednesday March 4, 2020 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga left mourners in stitches as he trolled Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.





Raila was in Tigoni, Kiambu County to attend the funeral of veteran opposition politician and self-made billionaire businessman, Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki, who passed away on Monday at a Nairobi hospital.





After conveying President Uhuru Kenyatta 's apology for missing the event, Odinga eulogised Kariuki as a gentleman and freedom-fighter who desired to see a united Kenya devoid of corruption.





So keen was Kariuki on uniting people, Raila explained, that he once led a delegation which included Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria to visit him in Bondo, Siaya County.





Raila revealed that other than Kuria, the delegation also included former Mukurweini MP Kabando wa Kabando and one Mzee Gitu Kaangeri .





Kuria has in recent years built up a reputation as one of the most vocal critics of the former prime minister.





"Nginyo has also worked very hard to try to unite the people of Kenya.”





“I remember him with Mzee Gitu Kaangeri coming all the way to Bondo.”





"Kabando wa Kabando was there and even Moses Kuria was also there.





"We really talked, and I tried to instill a lot of knowledge and discipline in Moses Kuria but unfortunately, he is still a student.”





“He is still learning," Raila stated, sending mourners into a bout of laughter.





In recent weeks, Kuria has been strident in his criticism of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) fronted by Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta .





Raila found himself at the centre of another light moment at the funeral when Kariuki's grandson asked Raila to mentor him, as he desires to join the political arena and is inspired by him.





Kevin Wambu disclosed that he used to discuss the news with his grandfather every Sunday, noting that they often analyzed Raila's political moves.





"He usually told me, 'I will teach you the right way to do politics.”





“He used to teach me every single thing and I used to campaign with him.”





‘I promised him that one day, because I loved the country, I would join politics.”





“So I am the new politician in this family,” he said.





"I feel sad he will not be there when I become a Member of Parliament and Raila, please help me. You are now my political grandfather," Wambu stated leaving mourners in stitches.





