Sunday March 8, 2020- President Uhuru Kenyatta is using Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, to try to stop Deputy President William Ruto’s unstoppable journey to State House, former National Super Alliance (NASA) strategist, David Ndii, has said.





Commenting on his Twitter page, Ndii, who is an Oxford-trained economist, said Uhuru is using unorthodox means to fix Ruto the same way late former President Daniel Moi used Andrew Muthemba to fix former Attorney General, Charles Njonjo. Njonjo was accused of being behind a coup to oust Moi in 1982.





Ndii said Uhuru has become desperate in stopping Ruto’s journey to State House and Sergeant Kenei was murdered to fix Ruto and slow down his march to House on the Hill.





Sergent Kenei was attached to Ruto’s offices inside Harambee House Annex and was found killed inside his house in South B, Nairobi two weeks ago.





“I am stating categorically that DCI was tasked to plant an arms scandal on Ruto the same way Andrew Muthemba was used to plant one on Njonjo. After two years of bungled cases, weaponizing anti-corruption has failed. Time to escalate. Desperate times, desperate measures,” Ndii wrote on Twitter on Sunday.



