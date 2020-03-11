_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 11, 2020

-Cherangany MP, Joshua Kutuny, has said National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga is the most popular person in the country and he has won two consecutive presidential elections only to be rigged by deep state.





Appearing on NTV's Sidebar programme on Tuesday, Kutuny said Raila Odinga has 8 million followers compared to President Uhuru Kenyatta who has six million followers.





Kutuny said the reason why Uhuru and Ruto came together in 2013 is because they realised that they could not beat Raila Odinga without uniting.





“If you go back and ask yourself the principle behind Jubilee and UhuRuto slogan, you will know who has numbers…the philosophy behind this, was that if you had Ruto or Uhuru running against Raila alone, none will beat Raila,” Kutuny said





“The person who had numbers at the time and has been constant, over 8million, is Raila…and if you want to measure the numbers, you will only measure UhuRuto numbers when they are together, against Raila,” Kuttuny added.





The MP was responding to claims from Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa that Ruto has the numbers to be President in 2022.





The Kenyan DAILY POST