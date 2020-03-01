Sunday, March 1, 2020 -During the much hyped BBI rally in Meru on Saturday, former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, appeared weak and sickly when he was addressing Mt Kenya leaders and members of the public who had attended the rally.





He struggled to talk when he was given a chance to speak, forcing him to end the rally pre-maturely.





Loud-mouthed Canadian lawyer, Miguna Miguna, noticed Raila looked exhausted during the rally and celebrated on his twitter page after the rally ended saying, “Raila Odinga is punctured and expired. His voice faded way in Meru.”





If this latest photo shared online is anything to go by, the former Prime Minister might be sick or he is simply exhausted.





Just look at this pic.







