Monday, March 2, 2020 -National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is struggling with a serious health issue going by the photo that was taken on Sunday in Nairobi.





On Saturday during Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Meru County, Raila strained to address the rally because of a hoarse voice.





As he spoke, his voice kept on fading away as the podium charged. He was addressing residents in Mt Kenya.





"..nashindawa na sauti... lakini jana nilikuja hapa nikalala hapa..nilikuja na vijana. Wakaniambia baba hapa Meru nobody can stop reggae..," Raila said as he concluded his speech.





In a photo that is going viral, Raila is seen looking frail and emaciated and is being held by advertising magnate, Mike Njeru.





Blogger Robert Alai reacted on Raila Odinga’s health issue and said his son Raila Odinga Jnr wants his father to die so that he can inherit him.





“Here @RailaOdingalooks sick with Mike Njeru trying to reassure him but Raila Junior watches like he wishes his dad died today. I agree that Raila Junior is a risk to his father"





"Winnie should get back and take care of baba. Raila Junior can’t be trusted. Now I support Winnie,” Alai wrote on Twitter.





Here is a photo of Raila Odinga is looking frail



