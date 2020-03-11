_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 11, 2020 - A section of leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto has accused National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, of being behind chaos and division inside Jubilee Party.





Addressing a Press Conference outside Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, the leaders who are nicknamed the Tanga Tanga faction said Raila Odinga has converted the handshake into a tool of political deceit and conmanship.





The leaders accused Raila of replaying the same script that he used on President Daniel Moi, President Kibaki and now President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"Raila’s objective in the BBI process has nothing to do with uniting the people of Kenya, it has everything to do with his insatiable appetite for power that has been evident since the 1982 coup," the MPs said.





"Indeed the leopard does not change its spots and even with whitewash; beneath it all, you will still find its true spots," Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, said.





The legislators spoke moments after their counterparts allied to Uhuru and Raila demanded the resignation of William Ruto for allegedly disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.



