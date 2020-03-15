_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak





Sunday March 15, 2020 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is leaving nothing to chance as he assembles his troops ahead of 2022 in what many believe will be his fifth attempt at the presidency.





This was confirmed by ODM Political Affairs Secretary and Ugunja MP, Opiyo Wandayi, who noted that the unfolding developments are geared towards 2022.





“The party leader is re-energizing ODM within the grand plan to building a massive movement for 2022.”





“The events are part of the journey to his bid for State House,” stated Wandayi.





Last week, Raila Odinga welcomed former ODM party stalwarts who bolted out in 2017 back into the fold.





Former MPs Omondi Anyanga, Oyugi Magwanga, Jakoyo Midiwo, Reuben Ndolo, Elizabeth Ongoro and George Omondi are among the prodigal sons who returned home.





Although Odinga has not confirmed his entry into the 2022 race, his confidants have hinted at the possibility of Raila entering the race with analysts opining that the regrouping is part of a wider scheme to floor Deputy President William Ruto and anyone else who may enter the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Odinga is casting his nets wider with reports of a broader handshake coalition in the offing.





The coalition will bring on board those jumping out of the Jubilee ship that appears to be sinking as internal wrangles become the order of the day with two rival factions (Kielewke and Tangatanga) emerge.





Through the handshake, Raila has reinvented himself, transitioning from the opposition to the center of power, much to the chagrin of DP Ruto’s allies.



