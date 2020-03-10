_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday March 10, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto allies from Central Kenya have vowed not to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) as long as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is steering the debate.





Speaking over the weekend, the leaders accused Raila of using the BBI to propel his political agenda and in the process he is causing massive divisions in the country.





The politicians, who had flanked Ruto during his tour in Kandara, Murang'a, said Odinga does not mean good for this country.





They said the former Premier wants to bring the country to a standstill with his so-called BBI reggae.





Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, who was among those that accompanied Ruto, said Raila will never be accepted in Central region at any given time and he cannot be imposed on people by anyone, not even President Uhuru Kenyatta.





"We are not going to be micro managed by anybody because we can be able to make our own decision," said Kuria.





He said the 2022 succession politics shall be a defining moment for the region and the locals will have to make the choice of who will lead them.





On his part, Rigathi Gachagua said that people should be allowed to read and understand the document and make their own decision.





Similar sentiments were echoed by Alice Wahome who said that for BBI to be accepted by the people from Mt. Kenya region, Uhuru and Ruto have to take the lead.





She said Odinga has been leading squads moving around the country but his agenda is to divide the country.





"We would like to see Uhuru and Ruto spearheading this debate because they are the bonafide leaders of the country," she said.



