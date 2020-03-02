



Monday March 2, 2020 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s voice faded away as he addressed BBI rally in Meru on Saturday.





So serious was the situation that Raila had to cut short his speech and invite other people to speak as he admitted to having difficulty in speaking.





“..nashindawa na sauti… lakini jana nilikuja hapa nikalala hapa...nilikuja na vijana. Wakaniambia baba hapa Meru nobody can stop reggae..,” Raila said.









However, supporters of Deputy President William Ruto have come out with claims of what might have caused Raila to lose his voice at such an important event.





According to them, Raila over indulged in alcohol taking while in Meru where he spent a night leading to his voice failing.





They are now even boasting that reggae train has come to an end in Meru going by Raila’s short speech at Meru BBI meeting.





