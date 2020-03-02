



Monday March 2, 2020 - Outspoken political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi has once again ruffled feathers after he claimed that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was being set up with Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





Speaking during an interview, Mutahi posed a question alluding that there was a possibility that President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto were using the BBI to hoodwink ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.





"Is it possible, hypothetically, that Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto call each other at night and laugh about 'fixing' Raila? " he posed.









He went on to explain that only Uhuru knew the real purpose behind his project with Raila, adding that it could be the reason the President has remained mum over the whole initiative and avoided attending any of the rallies.





Asked whether the BBI could be a genuine push to unite the country, Ngunyi stated that the outcome of the entire project would be the yardstick by which president Uhuru would use to defend his decision to back the initiative.





"We will only know that this was genuine after the results because it could go south, and if it goes south then we'll say that it was used to trick Raila.”





“ It can be used as a justification.”





“ If it works, then we'll conclude that it was genuine and the country is now united," he stated.





"The only person who knows what BBI and the handshake will result in, is one Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta, nobody else knows," he added.





