Friday March 27, 2020 - Deputy President William Ruto has been forced to close down his Weston Hotel as Kenya faces the harsh reality of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.





This comes as Kenyan registered its first death yesterday due to the virus with confirmed COVID-19 cases standing at 31.





In a notice on Friday, March 27, the posh hotel assured its customers that it was focused on aiding the nation to combat the spread of the virus.





"We wish to assure you that The Weston Hotel is committed to optimizing care and precautions to minimize the spread of the COVID-19."





"During this period, which is by all accounts unprecedented, we will keep our communication lines open and we will be happy to attend to any concerns or inquiries," a statement by the management read.





The White Rhino Hotel in Nyeri County, also shut down, with the management issuing a statement in regards to the pandemic outbreak in Kenya.





"It is with great difficulty that we notify you that we have resolved to close all our facilities from Friday, March 27.”





“Since this is a developing situation globally, we are not in a position to state when we will resume our operations.”





“However, like everybody else, we hope that this pandemic ends soon," a statement by operations director Patrick Kairu, dated Thursday, March 26, read.





The closure of the two hotels came at a time travelers from abroad, who landed in Kenya after the nation confirmed her first Coronavirus case on Friday, March 13, were directed to self-quarantine, with many opting for hotels around the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST