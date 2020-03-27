_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 27, 2020 - Radio host Mwalimu Rachel is on the receiving end from Kenyans over her tasteless joke about Coronavirus.





The mother of one, who has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons of late, seemed to underestimate the seriousness of the Covid-19 by suggesting that the Government should have not closed clubs.





President Uhuru ordered all clubs and bars closed and beginning today, the dusk to dawn curfew takes effect.





Kenyans have called her out for joking about this deadly virus instead of using her platform to advocate for social distancing as a means of curbing its spread.





See the post and reactions below.























