Tuesday, March 31, 2020 -As the lock-down caused by the corona virus pandemic continues, some men are suffering in the hands of their abusive wives.





A video of a Kenyan man being assaulted by his wife in a rental plot has emerged.





She was wailing like a mad market woman and daring him to come out if he is a man enough.





All this drama happened as neighbours watched helplessly.





Watch the video.







