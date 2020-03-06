_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 6, 2020 - Former congregants of Prophet David Owuor’s Ministry of Repentance and Holiness church have slammed the man of God for conducting "fake miracles".





The ex-followers, who quit the church, have accused Prophet Owuor of running a cult and using it as a cash cow on the pretense of healing sick people.





In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Yona Okoth, a former staunch faithful of the church,

revealed the Prophet's dark secrets terming his alleged marvelous actions a “scam”.





According to Okoth, Owuor's doctrines are computer generated and stage-managed.





“Owuor's doctrines are based on computer graphics and camera generated glory.”





“When I realised this, I seriously began to reconsider the doctrine of two prophets in one and the end time Elijah,” he said.





He said he decided to investigate the said miracles to ascertain if they were indeed genuine but his research proved otherwise.





Okoth further dismissed claims that offerings were not collected in Owuor’s church, saying members were forced to contribute in groups.





"Before I joined Owuorism, I heard how Owuor condemned other pastors for preaching and asking for money.”





“Owuor made us believe his ministry is different.”





“But when I joined, I discovered money is asked under cover.”





“They put you in groups and collect money," he said.





