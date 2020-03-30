_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 30, 2020 - Former Presidential candidate, Prof Ole Kiyiapi, has urged Kenyans millionaires and billionaires to rise up and be counted as the world is fighting the deadly Coronavirus.





Global billionaires like Jack Ma of Alibaba, Bill Gates of Microsoft and Elon Musk of Tesla have already donated billions of dollars in stopping a disease that has technically stopped globalisation.





Sharing his thoughts via social media on Sunday, Kiyiapi who is now a lecturer at one of the leading universities in the country, urged well off Kenyans to contribute billions they have in excess to fight coronavirus.





“Bill Gates has given his billions to help fight Coronavirus, Aliko Dangote and other Nigerian billionaires too are giving billions to help their country - where are the Kenyan billionaires?”





“Where are wealthy of this Nation?”





“Line up and be counted!,” Kiyiapi said.





Kenya has currently 50 cases of Coronavirus and the number is expected to rise exponentially in the coming days.



