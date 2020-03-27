_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 27, 2020 - The dreaded corona virus has wrecked havoc in different countries across the world as scientists and medical researchers work round the clock to find a cure or a vaccine that will help curtail the virus.





When cases of the corona virus started being reported in Africa including Nigeria, controversial Nigerian prophet and televangelist, TB Joshua, prophesied that the virus will end today (March 27th).





However, the virus is still spreading like wildfire despite TB Joshua’s prophecy and the situation is even becoming worse.





Netizens have revisited TB Joshua’s prophecy and roasted him badly for lying to the world.





See how they reacted on twitter after his prophecy hit its deadline with no positive results.

Before March 27, Corona will be over



TB JOSHUA



Today is 26, I believe pic.twitter.com/OY9We6wSfP — First Officer Felix™ (@phlexyl) March 26, 2020



