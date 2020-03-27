_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Friday, March 27, 2020 - The dreaded corona virus has wrecked havoc in different countries across the world as scientists and medical researchers work round the clock to find a cure or a vaccine that will help curtail the virus.
When cases of the corona virus started being reported in Africa including Nigeria, controversial Nigerian prophet and televangelist, TB Joshua, prophesied that the virus will end today (March 27th).
However, the virus is still spreading like wildfire despite TB Joshua’s prophecy and the situation is even becoming worse.
Netizens have revisited TB Joshua’s prophecy and roasted him badly for lying to the world.
See how they reacted on twitter after his prophecy hit its deadline with no positive results.
Before March 27, Corona will be over— First Officer Felix™ (@phlexyl) March 26, 2020
TB JOSHUA
Today is 26, I believe pic.twitter.com/OY9We6wSfP
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment