_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - Popular Ugandan prophet, Elvis Mbonye, alleges that he has met Jesus face to face.





The flamboyant preacher with a huge following in the neighbouring country, says that he thought Jesus is a very old man but after he met he appeared to him in person , he realized that Jesus is a young man.





He alleges that Jesus appeared to him looking exactly the way he looked thousands years back.





The controversial prophet further says that he has gone to heaven several times.





Listen to him speak.















