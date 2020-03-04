Wednesday, March 4, 2020

- Death has robbed Kenya of a talented rugby player in Tony Onyango Opondo.





The KCB and Kenya Simbas fullback collapsed and died on Tuesday night at his home in Ngong.





According to reports, Onyango was in good shape and had trained with his KCB teammates last evening in Ruaraka.





KCB Rugby team manager Philip Wamae confirmed the passing on of the player.





“Not such a good morning here… unfortunate loss. The family has just confirmed the sad incident,” said Wamae.





The Maseno School alumnus, has played for Kenya across all representative levels starting with Under-19 in 2010, Kenya Simbas and Kenya Sevens team.





At club level, Onyango has featured for Impala Saracens, Strathmore University Leos and Homeboyz.





