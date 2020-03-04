Wednesday, March 4, 2020 - A popular Churchill Show comedian is recuperating in hospital after he was beaten like a burukenge while pulling a prank in public.





Nicki Bigfish, who is known for the Naswa Prank show, was in the streets pulling some pranks on unsuspecting members of the public when things went south.





Some people thought he was stretching the joke too far and gave him a dog’s beating before his team came to his rescue.





Taking to Instagram, the comedian assured his fans that he would be back to the screens and requested them to remember him in prayers.





“Bad day in office. Got roughed up by some angry guys, my security team did respond though not swiftly as they should. I’ll be back soon. Keep me in prayers 🙏 🏽 ” read his post.

His fellow comedian and actor Dj Shiti condemned the incident, saying:





“Our boy today had a bad day in office... guyz manze no matter how stressful you are hapo kwa street usipige Msanii... #prank ni njia yao ya kutafuta unga wajameni... quick recovery @nicki_bigfish it shall be well kaka...”





While netizens have sympathized with him, some reckon that he deserved what befell him since he takes his pranks too far in the name comedy.







