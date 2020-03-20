_________________________________________________________________________
Friday March 20, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta is hell-bent on teaching his Deputy, William Ruto, a bitter lesson for disobeying him, especially in his second term as Head of State.
According to sources, Uhuru is working on a plan that will see former ruling party, KANU, merge with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM to hammer the last nail on the ruling Jubilee Party’s casket, the party on whose ticket Ruto plans to seek the Presidency.
Uhuru’s plan is to have Raila succeed him as President for one term and then have KANU’s Gideon Moi take over as President in 2027.
Others in Uhuru’s 2022 game plan are Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Fred Matiang’i, Governors Ann Waiguru, Hassan Joho and friendly Governors backing BBI.
Political observers have intimated that Uhuru is killing Jubilee because it has served its purpose of securing him a second term in office.
He believes it is time it was dismantled to scuttle Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 Presidential ambitions.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
it doesn't matter those are pimps and poverty propagators for their thieving fossil parents, and now their zombie kids. May they all get COVID-19, and be deleted from the face of the Earth straight to abyss their final destination.ReplyDelete
The fraudster president can do his satanic things after all he is a fraudster of a president with no substance and use for our republic of Kenya.