Friday, March 27, 2020 - These idiots defied a Government directive to stay at home to curb the spread of Covid-19 and went to pray in a mosque.





Police officers stormed the mosque and flogged them mercilessly.





This happened in India where the country is on a 21-days nationwide lockdown.





India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued the stay-at-home order to the 1.3 billion people on March 25th.





India has so far recorded 806 cases and 20 deaths while 73 have recovered.





Watch the video below.