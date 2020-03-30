_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 30, 2020 - A section of police officers have been praised for their kind acts after they escorted a drunk man home during the curfew operation.





All citizens should be at home by 7PM after the Government imposed a curfew that started on Friday but this young man failed to honour this directive.





Cops found him staggering by the roadside past 7PM while drunk like a skunk and instead of clobbering him like a snake, they escorted him home.









They even made sure that he has arrived home safely.





The disciplined force has been under the spotlight after some rogue cops were caught on camera beating up innocent Kenyans like dogs when they were imposing the curfew that started on Friday.





Watch this video of the kind hearted cops escorting the drunk man home.



