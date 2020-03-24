_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - Father Richard Onyango Oduor is among the 16 people in Kenya who have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19)





The Rome based priest is said to have arrived in the Country on March 11 via South Africa and presided over a mass at Holy Family Catholic Church in Utawala, Nairobi.





He spent a night in the city before travelling in an Easy Coach bus to Unguja, Siaya County where he presided over a funeral of a close relative on March 14th.





The Government is tracing people who came into contact with the Priest after he tested positive for the Coronavirus on March 22.





The photos below show the Priest’s last moments before he tested positive and some of the people he mingled with.











