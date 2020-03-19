_________________________________________________________________________
Our client that offers moving and relocation services in Kenya is seeking to hire a Personal Assistant.
Responsibilities
- Understands and communicates the company’s
mission and objectives.
- Maintain office systems, including data
management and filing, screening phone calls, enquiries and requests
- Maintain director’s diaries and make
appointments
- Dealing with incoming emails, calls on behalf
of the director
- Carrying out background research and present
findings
- Produce documents, reports and presentations
- Organize and attend meetings and ensure the
Director is well prepared for the meetings.
Qualifications
- Degree/Diploma in Business administration,
/PR/Communication or related field
- At least 2 of years’ experience serving in the
same capacity in a busy organization.
- Proven work experience as a personal assistant
in a relocation and moving company
- Possess strong interpersonal skills to
effectively communicate with staff and coworkers
- Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook
and other computer packages.
- Possess self-motivational skills in order to
achieve goals without close supervision
- Strong organizational skills with good time
management and planning skills
- Very conversant with import declaration duties
and taxes including Import Declaration fee (IDF).
- General understanding of KRA regulations on
imports and exports
- Must be able to handle multiple duties in a
fast-paced environment
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates to send CVs to vacancies@peoplefoco.co.ke by 26th March 2020. Clearly indicate the job title on the email subject.
