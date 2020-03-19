Our client that offers moving and relocation services in Kenya is seeking to hire a

.

Responsibilities

Organize and attend meetings and ensure the Director is well prepared for the meetings.

Carrying out background research and present findings

Dealing with incoming emails, calls on behalf of the director

Maintain office systems, including data management and filing, screening phone calls, enquiries and requests

Understands and communicates the company’s mission and objectives.

Qualifications

Degree/Diploma in Business administration, /PR/Communication or related field

At least 2 of years’ experience serving in the same capacity in a busy organization.

Proven work experience as a personal assistant in a relocation and moving company

Possess strong interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with staff and coworkers

Proficiency in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook and other computer packages.

Possess self-motivational skills in order to achieve goals without close supervision

Strong organizational skills with good time management and planning skills

Very conversant with import declaration duties and taxes including Import Declaration fee (IDF).

General understanding of KRA regulations on imports and exports